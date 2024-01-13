Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to leave Montecito for Florida

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be hunting for new home as they have made up their minds to sell their nine-bedroom Montecito mansion.

Meghan and Harry, who are said to be facing financial crisis after losing their lucrative Spotify deal last year, could even make a nice profit on the sale, with reports suggesting the value of their ultra-luxurious property has increased by more than £10million.



The Duke an Duchess s of Sussex have been advised to move to Florida amid reports that the couple are thought to be eyeing up a cheaper £3million home in Malibu.



Property expert Alistair Brown has suggested a a next destination to Harry and Meghan in conversation with The Mirror, saying: "Florida sales will rise slowly again in 2024, with small price gains in some areas." However, he warned "not all" areas would see an increase.

He added: "One reason Harry and Meghan might be looking to move is to take advantage of the reported rise in value their mansion has accrued."

Harry and Meghan's sinking popularity is one of the reasons behind the couple's decision to move to somewhere else.



There were also reports that the couple's neighbours are also waiting for their exit from Montecito as they seem to be sick of them, with one of their neighbours claiming that "Meghan is high and mighty and we cannot wait for her to go."

It's also being claimed that Meghan and Harry are eyeing up a move to Malibu in their hopes of making it in Hollywood. The Duchess also has fond childhood memories as she enjoyed plenty of fun beach dates at The Will Rogers Beach, near her Woodland Hills family home.