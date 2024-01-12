Queen Camilla chooses unexpected novel for next instalment of Reading Room

Queen Camilla has left fans in shock as she has picked an unexpected novel for the next instalment of her Reading Room book club.



The 76-year-old Queen has picked The Lord's Day, a thriller about the late Queen and the-then Prince Charles being taken hostage at the State Opening of Parliament.



The book, which hit the shelves in in 2007, sparked some controversy due to its plot of a security breach at the heart of Parliament.

Sharing his thoughts over Camilla's choice, Author Michael Dobbs told The Telegraph: "I think it shows how inclusive and open-minded she is. This isn’t a fussy traditionalist, this is a Queen who has got her eyes open to the modern world."

"When you look at the list of other books, you’re talking about the finest authors in the land. Some still alive, some dead. Dickens! So in all honesty, it’s really humbling."

The Queen’s Reading Room charity was formed from an Instagram book club set up by Camilla for literature lovers in 2021 during the pandemic.

Now , the Queen has followed in the footsteps of Meghan Markle with the new podcast for the club.