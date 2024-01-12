PM Kakar to meet govt, business leaders during 54th WEF annual moot

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaking in this picture released on October 17, 2023. — X/@anwaar_kakar

With the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) to take place in Davos, Switzerland, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is set to attend the high-level moot scheduled to be held from January 15 to 19.

The forum features government and industry leaders converging together to mull over prevailing global issues and trends with a focus on mapping out joint policy solutions.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the prime minister — during the conference with this year’s theme being “Rebuilding Trust” — would attend three key thematic events, including preventing an era of global conflict, restoring faith in the global system, and preventing economic fracture.

The premier will also deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise” and hold meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines, Baloch said during her weekly press briefing.

The FO spokesperson also stressed Pakistan’s rejection of the US State Department’s classification of it as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)”.



“There are serious questions about the credibility and transparency of the process of making such classifications.

Baloch said: “We also believe that such unilateral, arbitrary, and subjective designations and reports are counterproductive and undermine the objective of advancing religious freedoms,” the spokesperson noted.

In the same presser, Baloch further underscored that Pakistan supported the application filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel’s violations of its obligations under the 1951 Genocide Convention about the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“We consider this legal action timely and an important step towards holding Israel to account for its well-documented atrocities unleashed against Palestinian people since 7th October 2023,” she said.

“Israel’s ongoing military aggression and actions against the Palestinian people constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity and amount to genocidal acts,” Baloch added while stressing that Pakistan shares the concerns raised in the application by South Africa.

The spokesperson also said that the fifth of January was observed as the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this day in 1949, she said, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted a resolution guaranteeing a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, to enable the Kashmiri people to realize their right to self-determination.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental tenet of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a resolution that reaffirms the legal right of people to decide their destiny,” she said.