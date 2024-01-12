BREAKING! Bankrupt Katie Price puts Mucky Mansion in trouble

Katie is now fighting to retain her £2 million Sussex home, famously known as the 'Mucky Mansion'

Katie Price has successfully avoided her sixth bankruptcy court hearing related to her £3.2 million debt repayment.

The 42-year-old former glamour model was originally scheduled to appear at an insolvency court in London next month, but the case has been adjourned until the end of April, as per reports from The Sun.

Katie, once valued at £45 million, is now fighting to retain her £2 million Sussex home, famously known as the 'Mucky Mansion.' The property earned this nickname due to its previous state of disrepair.

Over the past two years, Katie has been working on restoring the 19-room mansion, turning it from a vandalized and uninhabitable state to its former glory, thanks to a Channel 4 renovation show.

The court hearing, which aims to conclude the insolvency case, has been rescheduled multiple times. Katie Price, a television personality, will face questions about her finances, addressing her prolonged monetary troubles.

In 2019, Price was declared bankrupt with debts of £3.2 million from her failed company, Jordan Trading Ltd, established to oversee her perfume and cosmetics line.

Despite her bankruptcy status, Katie Price has seemingly maintained a lavish lifestyle, including exotic holidays with her on-off fiancé Carl Woods and undergoing two new significant surgical enhancements.