Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'tarnished for life' after earning one 'title'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reputation was completely ruined after they were dubbed ‘grifters’ by a Spotify exec following their deal axe with the streaming platform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dealt a major blow in the summer of 2023 when Spotify announced termination of their $20 million deal.

Speaking to Closer, royal author Tom Bower claimed that the snub will have a long-term effect on the future deals of the former royals.

“Of course they’ve lost their big Spotify contract - one of the big contracts that was clearly going to be their basis for fame,” he shared.

“The ‘grifters’ line has tarnished them for life,” the royal expert added, referring to Bill Simmons’, head of podcast innovation and monetization at Spotify, outburst following the axe.

In his podcast, he claimed at the time: “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. ‘The F****** Grifters.’”

He added: “That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.”