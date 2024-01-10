Zachary Levi moves on from Shazam! to star in another action film

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Zachary Levi embarks on another journey in DC universe

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi is all set to star in upcoming thriller film, Hotel Tehran, adding another feather to his cap of action movies.

The actor will play the titular role of Tucker in the highly anticipated film.

Moshe, who is the mastermind behind creating the phenomenal script, and boasts credits such as 2010's Bunraku, 2020's LX 2048, and Prisoner's Daughter, commented on Levi’s performance as an actor, sharing, “Can’t wait to collaborate with Zac on this.”

He enthused, “He’s not only a great actor, but also an insightful partner. We both share the same vision for what we hope and believe will be a special film beyond the confines of the genre.”

The story revolves around Tucker, the lead character and the frontman of the disgraced CIA operators.

Shazam! garnered praise and appreciation, after the franchise successfully secured the top spot on Rotten Tomatoes with its first installment in 2019.

The second adaptation, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, however, didn’t perform as well and only managed to gross $125 million at the international box office.

Levi blamed it on DC’s "toxic" fans, calling them out for being "insanely unkind."

Hotel Tehran will start filming in May, 2024, setting record as the first movie under Astral Future financing and production unit, co-founded by Boxing Day producer Mathew G. Zamias.