'Stranger Things' reveals happy news for fans

Stranger Things revealed some good news for their fans, as they shared an important update on the fifth season of the drama.
The highly regarded science fiction series on Netflix revealed that the last season is now in development on its Instagram handle on Monday.
Apart from the eagerly awaited announcement, the streaming behemoth also shared an image of the cast of the show, which takes place in the 1980s and stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder seated in a room illuminated by a neon "5" sign.
A script in Finn Wolfhard's hand is seen in the photo alongside other cast members, including Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, and Priah Ferguson.
With no new cast members to be seen, the photo also featured the creators, the Duffer brothers, and Jamie Campbell Bower, who made his debut in season 4 as the new villain Vecna.
The showrunners revealed to Indiewire in August 2022 that they intended to wrap up the stories of the current cast members.
At the time, 39-year-old Matt Duffer stated, "We're trying our best to resist [adding new characters] for season 5," adding that they are "trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."
