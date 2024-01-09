Nawaz Sharif to take 'revenge' if he returns to power: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during an interview with a private television channel in Islamabad, aired on January 8, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube

After former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also predicted the formation of a ‘national unity government’ after the much-awaited general elections next month.

In an interview with a private news channel on Monday, Bilawal expressed his views on the current political landscape as all political parties geared up for general polls — scheduled to be held on February 8.

He also expressed fear of another wave of revengeful politics if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returns to power.

The PPP chief also stressed that only the PPP can take the country forward.

He, however, predicted: “Whether it is led by the PML-N or any other party, the next government will be a coalition [regime].”

In November last year, his father, PPP Co-chairman Zardari, had also predicted the formation of a “national unity government” after the polls. He was of the view that no single party would be able to secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections.

PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, while stressing the need for a new post-election alliance between the PPP and the PML-N to form a coalition government, last month said: “We still say that we have to work together [for the sake of the country]. The country needs decisions to be made together [with consensus].”

The PPP and the PML-N were the main allies in the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led regime that ruled the country after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan via a vote of no-confidence for around 16 months.

Nawaz to 'take revenge'

Bilawal claimed that the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif would take “revenge” on those who had ousted him from the government if he get another chance to rule the country.

“If the PTI forms government, will it run the reconciliation process?”

The PTI came to power due to the “support", he said, adding that the embattled party did not know how to contest the elections.

Calling for equal opportunities to all the political parties in the run-up to elections, the PPP leader said there should be “rules of the game” so that everyone could contest the elections.

“I would like to have a level-playing field for everyone so that I don't have to fight against a ladla [blue-eyed] in any election.”

Let the people decide who they wanted in power, he added.

'Not contesting against Zardari'

Responding to another question, Bilawal said he was not angry nor had any disagreement with his father.

Speculation about a rift between Bilawal and Zardari emerged on social media after the latter called the former an “inexperienced” politician.

On a lighter note, Bilawal said: “I am not contesting elections against Zardari Sahib.”

Every father and a political father train their sons, Bilawal said, adding that he would never speak against his father.

“The PPP and my father himself nominated me as a candidate for the slot of prime minister,” Bilawal added.

Imran to benefit from SC verdict like Nawaz

Commenting on the top court’s historic verdict today, the PPP chairman said the law would treat every politician as same.

If Nawaz is considering the Supreme Court’s judgment lifting a lifetime disqualification barrier on politicians is in his favour, then it would also be beneficial for PTI founder Imran Khan to serve a five-year disqualification period, Bilawal added.

“The PPP wants to improve democracy in the country. It is government’s responsibility to cope with the political challenges. The Bhutto family has never compromised on the national interests.”

Slamming Imran, the politico alleged that the former premier had fooled the entire nation through a cipher controversy. He added that the confidential document had been published on the next day of PTI founder’s arrest on May 9 last year.

PML-N ‘wrong impression’

To a question, he replied that in the current circumstances, the legal status of the electoral process was damaged after the Nawaz-led party gave the impression that the stage is being prepared for them to rule.

“PML-N leaders are not going amongst the nationals now after holding its last public rally three months ago. Even, a person is not seen anywhere in the field, who is calling himself the prime minister for the fourth time. The Nawaz-led party should exhibit its political strength to prove the allegations wrong.”

‘True democratic environment’

Regarding the political environment, Bilawal advocated to create a true democratic environment in Pakistan where political parties are allowed to independently express their critical views instead of doing politics of personal enmity.

“The PPP has learnt the lesson a long time ago, but apparently, Nawaz Sharif forgets this lesson now. During its rule from 2008 to 2013, the Peoples Party succeeded in creating a pleasant political environment. Additionally, not a single political prisoner was existing during the PPP-led government which led the PTI founder to allege a nexus.”

The PDM, the former ruling coalition, had a task to politically counter Imran Khan.

“I would never want PML-N and PTI to go through what I have gone through. Political parties should bring a positive change, otherwise, our country will suffer again. The conventional style of politics based on hate and division would never gain the confidence of Pakistanis anymore. The nationals are looking towards us to take responsibility for addressing their issues.”

To another question, the former foreign minister said the PML-N leaders should be questioned about the sailing of a Senate resolution seeking a delay in general elections. “How can a resolution be tabled in the Senate without getting approval from the leader of the house?”

Bilawal, however, ruled out the possibility of any delay in the conduct of the nationwide polls based on the Senate resolution.

Postponing polls

According to the PPP stalwart, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman could have his own reasons for backing the proposal of postponing the February 8 polls.

Responding to queries, he elaborated, “The elections were also held in the past when terrorist attacks were at their peak."

He seconded Zardari’s statement that the next government could not be formed without PPP’s backing. Bilawal expressed hopes that his political party will lead the reconciliation process.

Bilawal also hoped that the next prime minister would be a PPP leader.