‘Tron’ actress Cindy Morgan found dead in home at 69

Cindy Morgan, best known for her roles in Caddyshack and Tron in the early 1980s, has died at the age of 69.

The actress was found dead in her Lake Worth Beach, Florida, residence by her roommate on December 30 after she returned from a trip, reported TMZ.

The roommate told the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office that when she returned holiday and knocked on Morgan’s bedroom door, she did not get a response.

However, she smelled a strong odour from inside and called 911. The authorities entered Morgan’s room and found her body. Morgan was last seen alive by her roommate on December 19.

According to the authorities, they do not suspect any foul play and believe the actress died of “natural causes.” Although, an investigation is still ongoing.

Morgan’s breakout role came in 1980 as Lacey Underall in the sports comedy Caddyshack, alongside Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Michael O'Keefe.

She followed the success of Caddyshack in the 1982 sci-fi Tron, in which she played Dr Lora Baines and her alter ego Yori.

She continued to act primarily in TV roles throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including in Bring ‘Em Back Alive and Falcon Crest.