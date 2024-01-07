'Wonka' continues to charm audiences, horror film 'Night Swim' makes decent debut

The post-holiday lull has officially begun at the box office, but there's still some movement in the water thanks to Timothée Chalamet's musical Wonka and the new horror flick Night Swim.
Despite facing its first challenger since debuting during Christmas week, Wonka remains the box office king. Warner Bros.'s colorful origin story for the iconic chocolatier is estimated to reel in another $15 million to $16 million this weekend, pushing its domestic total past $165 million.
The film's catchy tunes and Chalamet's charismatic performance seem to be keeping audiences sweet on the movie.
The only new wide release of the weekend, Night Swim, produced by horror powerhouses Jason Blum and James Wan, managed a respectable $12.5 million debut from 3,250 theaters. While not setting the world on fire, the film starring Wyatt Russell outperformed expectations given its C CinemaScore from critics. Night Swim might not be a summer blockbuster, but it could find loyal followers among genre fans.
The animated family film Migration continues its run in third place, aiming for an estimated $10.5 million to $11 million this weekend. This would bring its domestic total to over $78 million, proving that heartwarming animation can still draw crowds even after the holiday rush.
Overall, the box office is down about 16% compared to last weekend, as expected after the festive season.
However, with a few more new releases arriving next week, including the M Night Shyamalan thriller Knock at the Cabin, there's a chance the doldrums might be short-lived.
