Japan invites Pakistani teachers to MEXT 2024 training scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has invited primary and secondary school educators who have five years of professional experience to the MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2024.

The Japanese embassy made the announcement in an official statement Saturday regarding its forthcoming MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2024 for Pakistan’s school educators from public or private institutions.

As per the criteria, teachers aged 35 or less would be eligible to apply for the scholarship.

It elaborated that it will be an 18-month non-degree training course and those granted scholarships will get a certificate after completing the required course at the university in Japan.

The training program was not designed for those who wish to enter Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctor’s degree courses, it further stated.

The purpose of this training course is to provide an opportunity for Pakistani teachers to conduct research on school education in Japan and learn new methodologies and teaching techniques from Japanese experts which may help them in their professional growth, the state news agency reported.

The last date to send applications is February 9, 2024.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) of Japan offers each year scholarships to international teachers who wish to conduct research on school education at designated educational institutions in Japan as teacher training students under the Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship program.

