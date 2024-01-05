‘This Is Us’: Justin Hartley wants to revive Milo Ventimiglia on new show

Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia played father and son for the show’s six-season run

The Pearson family may be getting an emotional reunion.

Jack Hartley, who plays Kevin on the hit family drama, teased that he wanted to revive on-screen dead Milo Ventimiglia’s character, who tragically passed away on the show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hartley suggested to execute the idea on his new show Tracker, where Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson would come back from the grave and Hartley’s new character would be the one to track him down.

“Maybe we could find out [my character’s] such a good tracker. Maybe he finds Jack? Like maybe he never died – something like that? A plot twist,” Hartley proposed.

Not only that, but 46-year-old actor was hopeful his entire on-screen family –Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth)– would reunite on a crossover episode.

“Could you imagine? Like he is good,” Hartley mused.

Hartley played the Pearsons’ eldest son on This Is Us for its entire six-season run from 2016 to 2022 alongside Ventimiglia.

His portrayal earned him wider attention and even three Critic’s Choice Television Awards.

Reflecting on the career-defining role, Hartley said, “I will always take pieces of Kevin Pearson with me everywhere I go. He had so many emotional [scenes] — talk about an emotional spectrum that guy ran the gamut.”