In response to Faiz, Asif says ‘conspirators’ don’t admit wrongdoing

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif has said that “conspirators” hardly admit that they hatched plots as he responded to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid’s recent statement.



Asif’s response came as the former spymaster submitted his answers, according to sources, to the commission probing the infamous Faizabad sit-in of 2017, staged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The more than 20-day-long protest that blocked the main artery between Islamabad and Rawalpindi — Faizabad — ended after the government accepted the majority demands of the party, then led by deceased Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

As per the sources, the former ISI chief denied allegations of conspiring against the then government — in response to the commission’s questionnaire.



Talking on Geo News’ programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath” Thursday, former foreign minister Asif said: “Do conspirators ever accept that they hatched a conspiracy”.

“In 2017, our party’s prime minister [Shahid Khaqan Abbasi] was in office, but it was 'their' government and they had staged the sit-in,” Asif, who has also served as the defence minister, told the show’s host.

The top PML-N leader added that the probe commission had summoned him today, but given his health, he was unable to appear before it. “Once I’m better, I will appear before the commission on the next date,” he added.

In November last year, the caretaker federal government constituted the inquiry commission for the implementation of the Supreme Court's 2019 Faizabad verdict.

The probe panel was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan under the chair of retired IGP Akhtar Ali Shah after the apex court rejected the fact-finding committee report constituted by the government.

On November 15, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the commission would be empowered to summon anyone, including former army chiefs, prime ministers, and chief justices.

The inquiry commission is required to submit its report to the top court on January 22.

The probe panel had also summoned PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 3 but he too didn't appear and requested the commission to send him questions. He has now been sent a 21-point questionnaire to answer.

Earlier, former prime minister Abbasi, ex-interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, then-secretary to PM Fawad Hasan Fawad, and other senior officials serving in Islamabad and Punjab who were related to the Faizabad dharna episode had appeared before the probe commission.