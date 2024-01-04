Joe Bonsall calls time on touring due to declining health

Joe Bonsall makes a heartbreaking revelation

Joe Bonsall announced his retirement from touring in the wake of his ongoing battle with a neuromuscular disorder.

Speaking to People, the 75-year-old singer revealed that he was having trouble walking, noting: “I am now at a point where walking is impossible, so I have retired from the road.”

“It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all.

"I will never forget, and for those of you have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I think you and ask for you to keep on praying,” the singer continued.

Bonsall also introduced the 27-year-old Ben James as his replacement, claiming: “There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there, and he needs your love and encouragement."

“His sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table! The Oak Ridge Boys will finish the Farewell Tour without me, but rest assured, I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!” Bonsall added.

Bonsall’s fans shared heartfelt notes on social media following the Ya’ll Come Back Soon singer’s announcement, sharing love and prayers.

A user wrote: “Love you Joe!”

Another commented: “We are all praying for you Joe, hoping your earthly discomfort is healed!” another person responded. We always (love) you and will forever be grateful for your kindness, touring or not!”

Joseph Sloan Bonsall Jr. had the privilege of being the tenor of the country under the flagship of The Oak Ridge Boys since 1973.