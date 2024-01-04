Travis Kelce details ‘fun’ NYE with Taylor Swift, mom Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a New Year’s kiss while celebrating with friends and family

Travis Kelce had a memorable New Year’s Eve.

On this week’s episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis’ brother, Jason, asked the Kansas City Chiefs star what it was like sharing his New Year’s Eve – which began earlier in the day with an epic win against the Cincinnati Bengals – with the two most important women in his life: girlfriend Taylor Swift and mom Donna Kelce.

“How was having Mom there for that game? Pretty good,” the NFL star said, conveniently leaving Taylor out of his answer.

He added, “It was fun, yeah… And then we all got to celebrate New Year’s together.”

Travis ringed in the New Year with his international pop sensation girlfriend and close friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The lovebirds were even caught sharing a New Year’s kiss in photographs circulating social media.

Reflecting on the night, the Chiefs tight end admitted that he had a “good New Year’s celebration” with his friends and family, and even said he got a gift from his mom.

Travis further reflected that it was “cool” to have the Kelce family matriarch around for the New Year, saying, “It was cool to have Mom in town to catch up on a little Christmas and the New Year. Bring the New Year in with her.”

Donna had spent the whole day with Taylor in the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium, both women cheering on Travis as his team secured a big win.

Taylor and Travis then reportedly linked up with more family and friends to celebrate New Year’s Eve, per Page Six.