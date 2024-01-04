America Ferrara ‘sad’ to find out young girls resonate with Barbie viral monologue

File Footage

America Ferrera has recently expressed her dismay after finding out a young girl used her famous Barbie monologue for her theatre audition.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Ferrara revealed that she “was super sad knowing that 11-year-old girls resonate with that monologue and already feel like they know what it's saying”.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress’ heartfelt speech comes at a point when Ferrera’s character Gloria, a Mattel employee named Gloria, tells a distraught Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) that she is good enough and details why it is “literally impossible to be a woman”.

“You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It's too hard, it's too contradictory, and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you,” said Gloria in the movie.

The emotional speech also evoked reaction from mothers, as Ferrara told the outlet, “I’ve had a lot of moms come to me and say, ‘I was watching with my kids, and afterwards they said, ‘Why were you crying?’”

Not only mothers and young girls, some of Barbie’s crew members also got emotional, disclosed director Greta Gerwig.

Meanwhile, Gerwig’s movie was not only considered 2023’s highest-grossing movie but also Warner Bros.' biggest movie ever.