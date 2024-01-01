This Morning star shares shocking health update amid social media break

Holly Jay-Smith, a star of This Morning, shocked her followers on Sunday by sharing a health update and explaining her absence from social media.
The 37-year-old money-saving expert posted a picture on Instagram, lying in a hospital bed and connected to various machines, revealing that she underwent surgery to address two bone tumors in her left leg.
Holly expressed her readiness to move past the challenging months of 2023 and focus on recovery.
She wrote: 'I wanted to post this now as I’m ready to put 2023 behind me. A few months ago I found out I had two bone tumours in my left leg which had caused major destruction in my lower tibia.
'It was months of bed rest, tests and pain before I could have surgery. (I wasn’t in a good place so I decided to come off social media).'
The mother-of-four is best known for her appearances on This Morning where she gives viewers the best tips to save money.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nowhere near to end the royal rift
Brad Pitt seemingly enjoys being the only celebrity in his new relationship with Ines de Ramon
Taylor Swift's concert tickets have been know to cause chaos as they would be grossly inflated
Larsa Pippen didn’t shy away from celebrating her beau, Marcus Jordan's birthday
Cher filed for sole conservatorship of her son to manage his 'financial resources’ amid addiction struggles
Blake Lively married to Ryan Reynolds in September of 2012