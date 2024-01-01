King Charles, royal family snub Prince Harry in first post of 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released a sweet photo round-up of their royal engagements in 2023 with some unseen family pictures with royal members and children, snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their first post of 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the royal family's official social media accounts shared sweet montage on Monday, including pictures of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kat Middleton and other royals, but there's no photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children.

The meaningful video was captioned: "Thank you for all the warm welcomes up and down the country, and around the world, in 2023. Wishing everyone a very happy 2024!"



On Friday, Kate and William also delighted fans with as they shared a sweet montage of their activities to say goodbye to 2023.



The royal posts show that the royal family is all united and ready to continue their people friendly activities in 2024.

World welcomed 2024 with New Year's fireworks, hope, prayers for peace. London ushered in the New Year with the bongs of its famous Big Ben bell, fireworks and a display of news highlights that featured King Charles' coronation.



King Charles did not even mention Harry and Meghan in his Christmas Day address to the nation. Furthermore, the BBC's documentary about the King's Coronation also shunned the California-based couple.

