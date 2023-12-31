Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi speaks with the media on November 12, 2023. — APP

Caretaker Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi clarified Sunday that the approval or rejection of the nomination papers was solely dealth by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) without any involvement of the interim government ahead of general elections.

He categorically denied the interim government’s role in the nomination process after the ECP rejected nomination papers of several prominent political bigwigs including top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday.

The interim info minister asserted that the approval or rejection of candidates’ nominations is a constitutional process and all decisions fall within the legal framework, the state radio reported.

He added that only election commission has powers to process the nomination process and deal with other electoral affairs but not the caretaker government.

He also clarified that all registered political parties including the PTI received fair and unbiased media coverage based on ethical editorial policies on state media.

Solangi reiterated the caretaker government’s commitment to provide necessary financial and administrative assistance to the ECP to hold general elections.

He detailed that the electoral body’s financial needs were initially met with an allocation of Rs10 billion, followed by an additional disbursement of Rs17.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the PTI — former ruling party — alleged today that almost 90% of the nomination papers of its important leaders including Imran Khan were rejected, whereas, 100% of the nomination papers of other parties were accepted.

“ROs, police, caretakers and ECP have played the role of facilitators for Nawaz Sharif in the first phase of elections itself. It’s absolutely shameful how the future of 250 mln people is being put in danger just in order to facilitate Nawaz Sharif,” the party claimed on its official handle X, formerly Twitter.

A day earlier, the ECP had rejected the nomination papers of several political bigwigs after culminating in the scrutiny stage.

The third phase of the general elections began today (Sunday) during which appeals can be filed against the returning officers' (ROs) decision to reject or accept the nomination papers of the contesting candidates.

The (PTI had suffered a major blow as the nomination papers of their top leaders failed to sail through the scrutiny process.

In a major setback for the PTI, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan — from NA-122 and NA-89 — along with party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers from NA-150 and NA-151.

PTI leader and former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s nomination papers from NA-130 were also rejected by the ECP, whereas Ejaz Chaudhry’s nomination papers failed to secure the ECP’s approval from NA-127.

The party’s nomination papers filed by PTI’s Mohammad Atif Khan (NA-22) and Naeem Haider Panjotha’s — Khan’s counsel— from NA-82, also failed to get approval from the top electoral body.

From NA-44, ECP rejected PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur’s documents — a decision the politician has announced to challenge in the high court tomorrow.

From PP-172, ECP rejected PTI’s Hammad Azhar’s nomination papers,

Also, PTI founder Khan’s cousin Irfan Ullah Niazi’s nomination papers were rejected by the relevant RO from Bhakkar’s PP-90.

However, the candidates have been given a chance to file appeals against the ROs.