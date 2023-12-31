Security forces kill three terrorists infiltrating from Afghanistan

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP

At least three terrorists were killed by security forces after they attempted to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyer Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that all three terrorists were killed after exchange of fire with the security forces in Bajaur’s Batwar area. The terrorists were trying to sneak into Pakistan from Afghanistan, it added.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Another incident was reported in North Waziristan in which a Pakistani border post came under attack on late Saturday night.

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistani border post in the Spinwam area. Own troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists, the statement read said.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldier was 31-year-old Naik Abdul Rauf from Rahim Yar Khan district.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it concluded.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that security forces also killed at least five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mashkai area of Awaran district, Balochistan on Saturday night.

Terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, according to the ISPR's statement.