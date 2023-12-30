Dua Lipa pulls music video after 'emergency meetings' with team

Dua Lipa pulls music video after emergency meeting with team

Dua Lipa has reportedly "pulled her music video" featuring explosions amid fears it is insensitive during Israel-Hamas war.

The 28-year-old singer has decided to drop the video worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as she seemingly feels it may send a wrong message amid ongoing tensions.

The British musician is said to have “secretly” shot the promo, which is thought to have included explosions as well as fighting crowds and “chaos” in the video of her song.



A music insider told The Sun about how it was pulled after “emergency meetings” among Dua’s team: “A video was shot for Dua Lipa’s forthcoming campaign last September.



“At its heart the video was playful but contained themes of chaos – including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting. Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out amid ongoing tension.

It's being claimed that the big budget music video included hundreds of extras and would have coincided with the run-up to the release of her third studio album in 2024.