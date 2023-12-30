Donna Kelce hints at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift having children?

Donna Kelce wants grandchildren from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce will have to give his mother Travis Kelce grandchildren, maybe with famous flame Taylor Swift, to be his favourite son.



The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and his brother Jason Kelce welcomed their mother, Donna Kelce, to the most recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

Donna had previously stated that Jason was her favourite child because he and his wife, Kylie, gave her grandchildren.

"We last had you on the show before the Super Bowl where you said definitely Jason was your favorite. Understandable," Travis recalled with his mom, before asking, "Has that changed at all this season?"

"Not yet," Donna replied with a laugh.

Travis broke into laughing at his mom's answer, remarking, "Ah, the burn!"

Next, Donna made an effort to ease the situation by telling her sons, "I love you both just the same."

Travis has not yet welcomed children of his own, despite Jason and Kylie sharing three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, who will turn 1 in February.

However, he has dated Taylor Swift, which is a recent development in the ten months after Donna's previous podcast episode.