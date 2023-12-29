Araina Grande, Ethan Slater LIVING TOGETHER in NYC: Reports

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater in a 'Live-in'

Araina Grande and Ethan Slater seem to have taken the next important step in their relationship.



According to rumours, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are currently living together in New York City while yet owning two different residences.

They 'vibe together' and cherish their time together over fancy nights out on the town, an insider told TMZ.

During the summer, their romance gained significant attention after their individual marriages to other people ended.

Their collaboration on the two-part Wicked movie adaption, in which Ariana played Glinda the Good Witch and Ethan played Bok/the Tin Man, brought them together.

It is now being rumoured that Ariana will return to England in early 2024 to finish filming the project, which features Cynthia Erivo in the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch.

Ethan is presently performing in a Broadway version of Eric Idle's stage adaptation of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, called Spamalot!.

It's unclear at this time if Ethan will also need to fly to the UK for additional Wicked filming, but insiders have stated Ariana won't need to stay long.

The information was made public only a few days after Ariana and Ethan were seen on Saturday night leaving for dinner in New York with her 65-year-old father Ed Butera.

The couple were cute as they made their way from their car to a local restaurant. They recently celebrated their first Christmas together.