Harry Styles and girlfriend Taylor Russell bond over daring couple hobbies

Harry Styles reportedly ‘sees a future’ with Taylor Russell

Harry Styles and girlfriend Tylor Russell are making waves with their unconventional winter past time.

The pair – who sparked romance rumours in June this year – are seemingly going strong as they undertake new, daring hobbies together, their most recent one involving taking an icy plunge into the Hamsptead Heath swimming ponds during winter.

In a snap shared by a fan to Instagram via the Daily Mail, the Sign of the Times singer flaunted his toned physique as he emerged from the freezing waters.

Meanwhile, Taylor sported a black unitard and a matching wooly hat as she navigated the jetty alongside her beau following the refreshing dip.

The lovebirds were first romantically linked over the summer and their relationship seems to be flourishing.

In fact, rumours began to swirl that Harry Styles is not just dipping his toes but diving headfirst in love with Russell.

“Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor,” a source told US Weekly last month, adding that the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker “loves spending as much time with her as he can.”