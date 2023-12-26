Is Shakira in love? Who is Rafael Arcaute?

Shakira and Gerard Pique, one of the most well-known couples in the world announced their official breakup almost a year ago.

Former football player and Kings League president announced his relationship with Colombian singer, Clara Chia.

The Barranquilla artist may end this year with a new companion, as she revealed on "Socialite."

This is Rafael Arcaute, a 44-year-old producer from Argentina who has won 18 Latin Grammy awards in total. The show claims that Shakira is ecstatic about her newfound chance at love.

The most recent love tale of "El Jefe" singer Arcaute was revealed by journalist Javier Ceriani. The collaborator described Arcaute as "a cultured man, poet, and composer." Completely unlike both Antonio de la Rua and Pique."

He is well-known for his collaborations with renowned vocalists like Camilo, particularly in Latin America.

About Rafael Arcaute

The journalist has confirmed that Arcaute was already interested in Shakira when she was with Pique, despite his assurances that this knowledge is already in Latin American media. However, he has also stated that he would have respected Shakira's relationship with the Catalan ex-footballer.

But it appears that he has now taken it a step further and "she is letting him into her world. They have dinner, they share and she always puts a stop to it, but he keeps moving forward and she is already accepting to take a step further with this Argentinian", says the journalist.