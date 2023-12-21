Prince William rejects Meghan Markle's claims with his action

Prince William is handing out increasingly more hugs these days

Prince William has seemingly rejected his sister-in-law Meghan Markle's claims about Britons with his recent actions and moves.

The Prince of Wales has been seen handing out increasingly more hugs these days, and his fans have crowned him the "Prince of Hugs" after the future king's series of heartwarming encounters with the people.



However, Meghan Markle thinks differently about the people of the UK as the Duchess, in her and husband's Netflix series Harry & Meghan, explained how "jarring" British people find hugging strangers.

Talking in the docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex recalled: "When Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside."



Harry also mentioned the moment in his memoir 'Spare', describing how his brother William was shocked by Meghan's physical contact when they met, revealing: "I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled."

He also stated that while his brother wouldn't usually hug anyone he didn't know, it was normal for Meghan to do so. He added: "Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsy? It would have been protocol when meeting a member of the Royal Family for the first time, but she didn’t know and I didn’t tell her."

However, William's recent moves and actions have seemingly rejected the former Suits star's claims as he's often seen hugging people during his outings and public engagements.