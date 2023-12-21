Zac Efron spills why he’s sporting sunglasses on Iron Claw indoors’ promotion

Zac Efron reveals why he's wearing sunglasses on indoors promotional show

Zac Efron has recently appeared wearing dark sunglasses while promoting his new movie Iron Claw on Today show.



On Wednesday’s episode, the High School Musical star was spotted sporting sunglasses on the show alongside his co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons.

Sharing his reason, Efron said, “I feel weird being in shades,” clarifying “I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here.”

The Baywatch actor mentioned, “It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

During the interview, Efron revealed that the movie focused on ‘80s wrestling stars, which is why, he spent a lot of time getting in shape.

“That physical preparation, it was intense, but it really paid off,” remarked the 17 again actor.

Efron’s co-stars praised the actor for taking on a leadership role, calling him “a champion and cheerleader for them”.

However, Efron mentioned, “These guys are such talented, young actors. When you hear you're playing a professional wrestler, I think the hairs on the back of your neck go up a little bit. You're kind of vulnerable up there in the ring.”

“From day one, just the commitment out of all these guys was extraordinary,” continued the Neighbours actor.

Efron added, “I guess it felt kind of natural to just encourage them. I know how I was feeling when I got out there in my underwear and I was in front of the audience for the first time.”