Bradley Cooper strolls home after Maestro premiere

Bradley Cooper's chic vibes on NYC stroll after Maestro premiere.

The ever-dapper Bradley Cooper made his way home from breakfast in the bustling streets of New York City.

Sporting a Moncler zip-front jacket in a stylish navy hue adorned with a lighter blue logo and zipper.



Carrying a green coat with a fur-trimmed hood, the Silver Linings Playbook actor added a cozy touch to his morning outing, perfectly complemented by the subtle coolness of sunglasses framing his handsome face.

This follows Cooper's recent appearance at the Maestro premiere, where his daughter, Lea De Seine, stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

While her dad engaged in conversations with Hollywood stars Carey Mulligan and Lady Gaga at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Lea created her own delightful spectacle.

Seated on the floor with a coloring book in hand, the charming Lea took a break from the glitz and glamour to showcase her artistic skills.

In footage captured by Entertainment Tonight, the precious moment unfolds as Lea focuses intently on her coloring, glancing up at her father with a beaming smile.

In an endearing attempt to grab Bradley Cooper's attention, she utters, 'Daddy!'—a scene that undoubtedly stole the spotlight at the Maestro premiere.