Pindi police refutes news of gun attack on Judge Mohammad Bashir

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police refuted the news of shots fired at an accountability court's Judge Mohammad Bashir’s vehicle on Wednesday evening, reported earlier by the sources.

Geo News reported citing sources affiliated with police that the judge's car came under attack near PAF Chowk, an area in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, on his way back home after a hearing at the Adiala jail.

Sources said that an armed assailant opened fire on the judge's car near PAF Chowk, an area in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, when he was driving home after a hearing in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

They said that the suspect, identified as Shayan Zulfiqar, who is a resident of Haley Street, was arrested on the spot and the weapon of crime was also recovered.



Geo News reported later that the firing was not targeted at Judge Bashir, but the suspect was forcing "his relatives" to go with him and he opened fire in the air upon their resistance. The jurist's car had just passed from the place of incident moments before the firing.

It may be noted that the judge is presiding over hearings of major cases that require in-camera proceedings at Adiala jail due to security concerns. Before the incident, he had conducted the hearing of the £190 million case against former prime minister Imran Khan.