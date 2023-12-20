Princess Charlotte beats future King George as richest kid of William, Kate

Princess Charlotte brings about quite a good fortune to the Royal Family with her impeccable sartorial choices.

According to a report from the Mirror, the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate is wealthier than her own brothers, next King-in-waiting Prince George, and Prince Louis, with a net worth of £3.5 billion.

Meanwhile, ten-year-old George is currently worth £3.4 billion, as estimated on the basis of the kids’ future inheritance.

Charlotte’s staggering net worth is owed to her styling and clothes, according to the outlet, who, just like her mother Kate, has solidified her footing in the fashion industry with her choices.

Since her debut as a royal member, the eight-year-old granddaughter of King Charles has stepped out in pieces from designers like Next, Zara, Alexander McQueen, and John Lewis among others.

The mother-daughter duo has largely influenced sales for the British fashion industry, boosting the economy by a mile.

A research from Brand Finance previously revealed the wife of Prince William boosts British brands upwards of £1 billion annually, earning her the honor of “the most powerful royal influencer.”