Princess Charlotte beats future King George as richest kid of William, Kate

Princess Charlotte brings about quite a good fortune to the Royal Family with her impeccable sartorial choices.
According to a report from the Mirror, the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate is wealthier than her own brothers, next King-in-waiting Prince George, and Prince Louis, with a net worth of £3.5 billion.
Meanwhile, ten-year-old George is currently worth £3.4 billion, as estimated on the basis of the kids’ future inheritance.
Charlotte’s staggering net worth is owed to her styling and clothes, according to the outlet, who, just like her mother Kate, has solidified her footing in the fashion industry with her choices.
Since her debut as a royal member, the eight-year-old granddaughter of King Charles has stepped out in pieces from designers like Next, Zara, Alexander McQueen, and John Lewis among others.
The mother-daughter duo has largely influenced sales for the British fashion industry, boosting the economy by a mile.
A research from Brand Finance previously revealed the wife of Prince William boosts British brands upwards of £1 billion annually, earning her the honor of “the most powerful royal influencer.”
Prince Harry is reportedly meant to call King Charles as he tries to repair relations with royals
Prince Harry's mischievious stint was met with roars of laughter during a pool party
Jonathan Majors was recently found guilty for the assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari
Taylor Swift has been showing support to her beau Travis Kelce at many of his games
Will Smith's former assistant Brother Bilaal gave the actor two weeks to prove Duane Martin affair claims wrong
Kate Middleton emerged as a Queen-in-waiting with her dedication shown in recent royal engagements