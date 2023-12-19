Gen Asim Munir discusses regional security with top US general

COAS General Asim Munir met CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla Tampa Bay in Florida. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met General Michael Erik Kurilla, a commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), during his official visit to the country, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief visited US Headquarters Central Command at Tampa Bay in Florida.

During the meeting, matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion, it added.

“Both sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Pakistan Army,” the ISPR said.

Gen Munir also visited the CENTCOM Joint Operations Center.

Gen Munir landed in the US last week on his maiden official visit to the country since assuming office in November last year.

Earlier, the army chief held meetings with top US officials including Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, Secretary of Defence General (retd) Llyod J Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown during the visit.

In the meetings, Pakistan and the US agreed to enhance cooperation on matters related to counter-terrorism and defence collaboration, according to ISPR’s statement.

Responding to a question related to General Munir's ongoing visit to the US, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday that the army chief met a number of senior officials at the State Department and Pentagon.

“Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of the United States and a NATO partner. We look forward to partnering with them on regional security and defence cooperation,” he added.