'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' reveals wizards storming Hogwarts-WATCH

New Harry Potter trailer unveils grown-up Harry and a haunting Dumbledore encounter.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child movie teaser introduces a fresh wave of young Wizards to Hogwarts.

The teaser showcases an adult Harry, donning a distinguished beard, bidding farewell to his son Albus as he embarks on his magical journey.

Adding an eerie touch, the trailer resurrects the wise presence of headmaster Dumbledore, voiced by the late Michael Gambon, who utters a haunting message: "Memory is everything, without it we are blind." A chilling reminder of the magical world's intricate past.

The 2024 release date, although eagerly awaited, comes with a twist – the entire trailer was crafted using Artificial Intelligence, leaving the big screen adaptation still hanging in the realm of uncertainty.

Originally a sell-out stage play in London since 2016, The Cursed Child later graced Broadway and stages worldwide, shattering box office records.

Daniel Radcliffe, the iconic face behind Harry Potter, recently made a surprising revelation during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The 34-year-old actor shared that he would never attend a performance of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child in the theater, fearing that the experience might be less than relaxing.

Radcliffe explained, "I'm probably not going to, I don't have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, Oh, is that what happened?

But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theater."

He expressed concern about feeling constantly observed for his reactions, especially in the midst of die-hard Harry Potter fans.

Discussing the possibility of donning a disguise to catch a performance incognito, Radcliffe quipped, "The thing about a disguise is that if it stops working, then you're just a dude who wore a disguise."

The Cursed Child play, presented in two parts, unfolds over a substantial 2.5 hours each, making it a theatrical spectacle.



