upcoming TV shows in 2024 you can't miss

20 most hotly anticipated shows of 2024 – Mark your calendars.

Holiday season festivities wind down, it's time to gear up for the return to the daily grind. And what better way to unwind after a long day at work or school than by discovering an exciting new show to dive into?

Streaming giants are not immune to the turmoil, with Netflix's Stranger Things bidding farewell in 2025 due to the delays.

Adding to the uncertainty, the second season of Wednesday, set to begin production in spring 2024, might follow suit.

The entertainment scene is buzzing with options, promising a perfect escape for your evenings in the upcoming year.



Criminal Record

A British crime series, unfolds a classic yet riveting premise. The narrative introduces us to Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, portrayed by the talented Peter Capaldi, alongside Cush Jumbo, known for her role in The Good Fight, as rookie Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

The storyline takes a compelling turn as the murder investigation leads Hegarty back to an old case, potentially shaking the foundation of justice.

For those eager to dive into the suspense, the first two episodes of Criminal Record are available on launch day, with a new episode releasing weekly through February 21.

True Detective: Night Country season 4

The crime drama introduces a fresh cast of characters and an entirely new storyline for this installment. Headlined by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the action shifts to the captivating backdrop of Alaska.



In this season, Jodie Foster takes on the role of Liz, a detective delving into the mysterious disappearance of six men from a research station.

Breaking away from the series' tradition, True Detective: Night Country promises a fresh and intriguing narrative set against the stark Alaskan landscape.

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale

A modern world where witchcraft is not just a legend but a reality, and witches coexist openly as esteemed members of society in the enchanting town of Sanctuary.



In this mystical setting, Elaine Cassidy takes on the role of Sarah Fenn, the town's resident witch—a trusted figure sought out when conventional remedies fall short.

However, the idyllic atmosphere takes a dark turn when a local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, meets an untimely demise, sending shockwaves through Sanctuary.

What initially appears to be an accident unravels into a chilling undercurrent of suspicion and fear directed towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper, portrayed by Hazel Doupe.

Echo

Echo set to premiere on Disney+ on January 10. Fresh off her compelling performance in Hawkeye, Cox's character, Maya, is returned with a new adventure.



Maya's journey takes her to Oklahoma, where she aims to reconnect with her Indigenous roots and explore the true meaning of family and community.

However, with the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, it seems Maya's quest for peace and a fresh start might be more complicated than anticipated.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith-February 2

A rollercoaster of laughs, intrigue, and espionage as Donald Glover and Maya Erskine team up in Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

John and Jane Smith enjoy the perks of travel and wealth, but there's a twist – they must assume the roles of married software engineers as a cover for their true identities as agents for a mysterious secret spy agency.

Adapted from the 2005 film of the same name, the series is the brainchild of Francesca Sloane, and Donald Glover himself.

Avatar: The Last Airbender-February 22

Netflix is gearing up for a daring venture, undeterred by the historically challenging task of creating a live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Past attempts, notably M. Night Shyamalan's ill-fated endeavor, resulted in one of the most notorious cinematic disasters, leaving fans disheartened.

However, the streaming giant, buoyed by the success of the live-action adaptation of the anime One Piece, is optimistic about bringing Aang, Sokka, Katara, Zuko, and the iconic world of bending to a new audience.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set to premiere on AMC on February 25.

Don't let the dramatic title fool you – this is the Rick and Michonne show, plain and simple. Following the epic conclusion of AMC's zombie saga, numerous sequels and spinoffs were announced, but none garnered as much anticipation as this one.

Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne are the beating heart of The Walking Dead, making this six-episode miniseries a must-watch for fans.

It's not just the end; it's a tribute to the characters who've become synonymous with the show's legacy.

3 Body Problem

Netflix brings Liu Cixin's groundbreaking Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy to life in 3 Body Problem, set to premiere on March 21.

The trilogy, beginning with the acclaimed novel The Three Body Problem, has solidified its place as some of the most exhilarating and influential science fiction of the 21st century.

Co-created by the masterminds behind Game of Thrones, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Prepare for the return of the clone intrigue as the Orphan Black universe makes a comeback with Orphan Black: Echoes on AMC, date to be determined.

It's been six years since the sci-fi clone thriller bid adieu, but the wait is nearly over. While the original star, Tatiana Maslany, might not be reprising her role, the talented Krysten Ritter is set to take the lead as Lucy, a woman with no memory of her identity.



Daredevil: Born Again

Buckle up for an exhilarating ride through the streets of hell's kitchen. A creative shake-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Daredevil: Born Again undergoes a major overhaul, as confirmed by Variety.

The Disney+ series from Marvel Studios is set for a revamp, with head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman parting ways, and new writers being sought to breathe fresh life into the show. Fear not, though – Ord and Corman will still be pulling strings as executive producers.

Recent set photos have sparked speculation of a potential Mayor Fisk storyline, Charlie Cox, who plays the titular Daredevil, has expressed his desire to build on the success of the original series and attract a younger audience.

The original comic, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, is hailed as one of the greatest Daredevil storylines.

Fallout

Not through a screen but through Prime Video's upcoming series that promises to bring the unique '50s-flavored post-apocalyptic universe to life.

What makes this venture even more exciting is that the show is getting a creative boost from the minds behind the Fallout games.

In the Fallout universe, the '50s art-deco style perseveres alongside advanced technology, nuclear-powered cars, and, unfortunately, atomic bombs.

The series unfolds in a world where a nuclear war in 2077 leaves the planet devastated, but the resilient survivors find refuge in underground shelters called Vaults, thanks to the obsession with bomb shelters.

Howard showcased exclusive footage at the convention, giving us a glimpse of the chilling moment when the nukes hit L.A. While the footage hasn't officially been released yet, it's enough to get fans buzzing with excitement.

Death and Other Details

Set aboard a Mediterranean cruise with Mandy Patinkin leading the charge as Rufus Cotesworth, proclaimed as "the world's greatest detective" in the show's official synopsis.

Premiering on January 16, 2024, on Hulu, this series promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

As the opulent cruise takes an unexpected turn with a shocking murder, Imogene Scott, portrayed by Violett Beane, finds herself thrust into the spotlight as the prime suspect.

Enter Rufus Cotesworth, whose detective prowess is put to the test as he must unravel the mystery behind the crime.

Elsbeth-February 29

Fans of The Good Wife and The Good Fight rejoice, as the scene-stealing character Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston, is stepping into the spotlight with her very own series, Elsbeth.



In this new show she finds herself working with the NYPD as an "outside observer." Picture this: Elsbeth, armed with her special skills, delves into crime scenes, picking up on clues that may have eluded law enforcement.

Her keen insights become the key to unraveling the details of the crime and uncovering the motive.

Ted

Seth MacFarlane's beloved teddy bear returns in new series Ted. After more than a decade since the original film, Ted is making a triumphant comeback on January 11 in an all-new TV series.

Set in 1993, the show explores Ted's comedic misadventures as he grapples with a fallen star and makes a surprising return to Massachusetts.

Living with his 16-year-old bestie, John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder), Ted's prequel promises a fresh take on the beloved character's origins.

Bridgerton S3

Love Blooms in season 3 of Bridgerton as Penelope and Colin take center stage. The upcoming season promises to bring the charming Regency-era romance to life, exploring the sparks flying between Penelope and Colin.

The intrigue deepens as we remember the Season 2 finale, where Eloise Bridgerton uncovers the shocking truth—Penelope, her best friend and Colin's sister, is the elusive Lady Whistledown.

Fool Me Once

As you recover from the New Year's Eve festivities, why not indulge in a suspenseful escape to shake off that first hangover of the year? Set to release on January 1, 2024, this thriller, based on the novel by Harlan Coben, promises to be the perfect remedy for a day of relaxation.

A rollercoaster of twists and turns in this psychological tale revolves around the theme of a possibly faked death.

Expats

The Expatriates is set to premiere January 26! Adapted from Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel. Crafted by the talented Lulu Wang, this series takes viewers on an exploration of the intricate, interconnected lives of individuals sailing the challenges of expatriate existence in Hong Kong.

Wang weaves a tapestry of friendships that are both resilient and inevitably transient, mirroring the ebbs and flows of adult life.

House of the Dragon S2

House of the Dragon Season 2, created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, promises a riveting tale of power, betrayal, and fearsome dragons.

The cast includes Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussain, and Tom Glynn-Carney, setting the stage for an epic battle for the Iron Throne.



The dragons of the Targaryens, legendary and fearsome, become the decisive force in this high-stakes struggle.

The Regime

Prepare for a regal treat as HBO brings forth a riveting new miniseries created by Will Tracy, starring none other than the talented Kate Winslet alongside Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Hugh Grant.

Winslet takes the throne as the monarch in this enigmatic tale, previously known by its working title, The Palace.

Despite the secrecy shrouding the plot, the miniseries has become one of the most anticipated releases, all thanks to Winslet's stellar track record on the small screen. Premiere date is yet to be unveiled.