Meghan Markle branded 'thorn' in Harry's side amid royal reunion rumours

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Christmas with royal family?

Meghan Markle might be the reason behind Prince Harry's growing rift with the royal family.

In conversation with GB News, British journalist Nichi Hodgson claimed that the people of UK would appreciate the Duke of Sussex's reunion with his family, however, they will never welcome Meghan back to the monarchy.

She said, "I think the thorn in his [Prince Harry's] side is Meghan really. Because people have a distaste for her and how she goes about things. Harry could come back into the fold."

The expert continued, "I think the British people would welcome him back but he'll probably have to be divorced."

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a bad light after her alleged "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie made explosive claims against the royal family.

In a Dutch version of his book Endgame, the royal author revealed the names of two royal figures involved in racist conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

The latest drama strained the couple's already suffering relationship with the royal family.

Several reports also claimed that Harry and Meghan's reconciliation plans with the royal family appear dubious as the couple is reportedly excluded from royal Christmas festivities.