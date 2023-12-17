Upset man approaches court after shopkeeper 'sold old sherwani'

A representational image of a sherwani. — Canva

RAWALPINDI: A man approached the Consumer Protection Court to file a complaint against a local boutique owner who reportedly sold him an old sherwani for his cousin's wedding.

The citizen, named Usman Shabbir, sent a compensation notice to the owner of the local boutique, seeking Rs500,000 from him.



In the notice, Shabbir said that the owner of the shop asked for Rs20,000 to design a new sherwani and an amount of Rs15,000 was paid in advance.

"The owner of the boutique gave an old sherwani instead of a newly designed one," read the notice, adding that the owner violated the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005.

The district consumer court summoned the owner of the boutique on January 2, 2024 (Tuesday). Shabbir had ordered a sherwani from the boutique on September 8.

Sherwani is a knee-length coat buttoning to the neck, worn by men from South Asia, usually at weddings.