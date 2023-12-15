Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas plans revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new strategy is 'reconciliation'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are in news about their reunion with the royal family this Christmas, are said to be willing to reconcile with King Charles.

It has been confirmed by a source that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending Christmas in Montecito with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – their fifth holiday away from the UK.



Harry may not be with his father and brother over the holidays, but he has planed a special Christmas gift for the King.

The Duke will reportedly reach out to the King, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children from their Montecito mansion as the US-based couple have reported prepared a new plan to win the monarch's heart.



It is not wrong to say that Harry and Meghan's new strategy is to melt the heart of King Charles.

King Charles, who has already recorded his annual Christmas speech head of his fifth Christmas without his son Prince Harry, is also desperate to see his grandchildren.



"Harry and Meghan’s new strategy is reconciliation," a well-placed source has told Page Six.

It's also being claimed that Harry and Meghan's New Year resolve is to make amends with their royal relatives as they have decided to not be used by their enemies against the royal family.

The couple's reconciliation attempt would come after a tense year, with the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir 'Spare', in which the Duke unleashed on Queen Camilla alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show.



Harry and Meghan's alleged pal Omid Scobie's new book has also added fuel to the already raging fire as two senior royals, who allegedly raised concerns, were named in the Dutch version of 'Endgame'.

On the other hand, Harry has also not talked to his brother Prince William in more than a year, and things between them are as frosty as ever.



However, there is still a hope that Prince Harry will soon reunite with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.