Victoria Beckham opens up about her strong bond with husband David: 'seldom fight’

Victoria Beckham shockingly admitted the couple seldom fight, saying: 'I can’t remember the last time we fought'

Victoria Beckham admits to crying over a viral dance moment with David in his documentary as she opens up about her strong bond with her husband.

The former Spice Girl, 49, put on a show-stopping display on the cover of Allure's new issue, in which she detailed her reaction to the moment in which she was seen dancing with her husband to Island's In The Stream in their Costwolds kitchen.

Speaking on the widely-parodied moment, she said: 'I cried when I saw the last scene of the documentary. It was an emotional experience. Then when you look at our journey and us dancing [to 'Islands in the Stream'] in the tent'.

Victoria also confessed her husband, with whom she shares Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and only daughter Harper, 12, had never seen her without her eyebrows done - despite being married for a whopping 24 years.

In a nod to romance most certainly not being dead, Victoria revealed David has never seen her without her eyebrows perfectly kempt.

She said: ''I test everything. If you were to say, 'What are the two items you don't leave the house without?' BabyBlade Brow. I'm obsessed with brows — my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows....

She shockingly admitted the couple seldom fight, saying: 'The last thing we fought about? I might have to come back to you on that because I can’t remember the last time we fought.'

Victoria also spoke in the interview about being bullied in school, saying: ''I've never really told my story about being the underdog at school. I was bullied — a lot'…

'I never fitted in socially. And when anybody is different, kids can be really mean. I remember being mentally bullied, physically bullied, literally pushed around.'

Discussing how she has brought up her children 'I have always said to [my daughter] Harper, 'If you see a little girl sitting on her own in the playground, that was your mum. Go up and talk to that little girl.'...