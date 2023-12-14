Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell set to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs Intl Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will receive award for Barbie song, What I Made For?

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will receive the Chairman’s Award for their song What Was I Made For? from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at The Palm Springs International Film Awards.



According to the press statement via Variety, the duo will reportedly be honoured at the Film Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Centre on January 4, 2024.

In a statement, festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said, “We are thrilled to present the prestigious Chairman’s Award to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their celebrated original song ‘What Am I Made For?’ from Barbie.”

“Billie and Finneas, with their unparalleled talent, have created a beautiful and ethereal ballad that perfectly evokes the poignancy of the journey Margot Robbie’s Barbie takes in the film,” continued the chairman.

Chandi added, “The Palm Springs International Film Festival proudly honours these visionary artists for their award-worthy musical contribution.”

Reportedly, Eilish and O’Connell’s song has been nominated for five Grammys, in addition to nominations for best original song at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

O’Connell and Eilish, who are sibling, penned What Was I Made For together, while Eilish performs it.

Earlier, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations in all the major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The singer was also the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond song, No Time to Die, which won an Academy Award for best original song earlier this year.

O’Connell is an Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer, and has written original scores for The Fallout and Vengeance.

Meanwhile, Eilish is currently working on her third studio album.