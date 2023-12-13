Matt Damon’s 1998 Oscar win made Minnie Driver ‘heartbroken’?

Minnie Driver reveals reason behind sad reaction to Matt Damon's Oscar win

Minnie Driver expressed a forlorn reaction to Matt Damon receiving the Oscar in 1998. But why?



When Matt Damon accepted the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his film Good Will Hunting, Minnie Driver looked “so sad” and she finally disclosed the true reason behind this gesture.

The now-53-year-old actress looked despairing in a resurfaced clip when Damon and Ben Affleck acknowledged her on stage for her part in the film.

Minnie admitted to being devastated when a social media user said, "Minnie looks so sad."

“Matt had ended our relationship a few weeks before this, and was at the Oscars with his new gf… I was devastated,” she responded openly.

“Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film !.”

The two went on to date from 1997 to 1998, following their roles as love partners in the movie that made Damon a global celebrity.



But when the 53-year-old Jason Bourne actor declared he was single during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, their romance came to an abrupt end.

“I was with Minnie for a while, but we’re not really romantically involved anymore, we’re just really good friends. I love her dearly,” he told Winfrey.

“I care about her a lot. We care about each other a lot. It wasn’t meant to be and if it wasn’t meant to be then it’s not meant to be.”

A few months later, Driver reacted to Damon’s statements, calling them “fantastically inappropriate.”

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on ‘Oprah’; it seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate,” she told the Los Angeles Times in July 1997.