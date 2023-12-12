Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release unseen photo of late Queen and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to release a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth meeting with their youngest child, daughter Lilibet on their Christmas card.

The late Queen reportedly met the two-year-old toddler for the first time on her first birthday party on Jun. 4 last year. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still living at Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

According a user on X, formerly Twitter, the former royals will unveil special surprise for their fans on their Christmas card.

The self-proclaimed royal expert shared, “Get ready for the meltdown people! My Montecito sources confirmed there may be two Lilibets on a certain Christmas card!” punctuating it with a grandma and a baby emoji.

Following the late Queen’s first meeting with Lilibet, an insider told The Sun that the Suits alum wished to bring a personal photographer to capture the moment, however, she was met with resistance from the Palace.

“Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen,” they shared.

“But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.”

Since then, there hasn’t been any documented meeting between Lilibet and her great-grandmother until the latter’s passing in September last year.

Hence, its unclear when is the photo was taken if there is any.