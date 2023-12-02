Penélope Cruz explains why she’s stressed out to celebrate 50th birthday

Penélope Cruz shares what she's going to do on her 50th birthday

Penélope Cruz has recently explained why she’s stressed out to celebrate her 50th birthday in April 2024.



In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Vanilla Sky star said, “I'm always worrying about everything.”

“So, I don't think I could worry anymore because of turning 50,” revealed Cruz.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star told the outlet that she would likely to spend her birthday days with her husband Javier Bardem and their two children.

However, Cruz shared her friends might have different plans, stating, “All my friends are preparing me, like, ‘You are going to be forced to do a party this time.’”

“If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven't seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations,” continued the Zoolander 2 actress.

However, Cruz mentioned, “It's loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful.”

“Maybe I have to learn,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cruz disclosed that she could not attend Oscars 2022 because of Covid.

For the unversed, the actress was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Parallel Mothers in last year’s Oscars.

“I haven't shared this with anyone, but you want me to tell you what happened at the Oscars when I was there for Parallel Mothers? I was there and I tested positive a week and a half before and I only tested negative the day before. It was craziness,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Cruz will next be seen in new movie, Ferrari, based on the life and struggles of the founder of the Italian car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari.