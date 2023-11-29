Jaafar Jackson looks exactly like Michael Jackson while shooting for biopic

Jaafar Jackson, the 27-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson, bears uncanny resemblance to his uncle as he starts filming for the highly-anticipated 2025 biopic Michael.



After January’s announcement of the budding star’s confirmed portrayal, he was seen emulating the Will You Be There artist’s signature style as he sported black trousers with gold stripes, paired with a plain white shirt left casually unbuttoned.

He rehearsed with an empty microphone stand against a white backdrop, embodying the lost essence that was once found in those legendary concerts.

The production, temporarily halted during actors’ strikes, officially resumed on Monday in Los Angeles. It is set to chronicle Michael's entire life – from rising to fame with The Jackson Five to the various controversies faced.

This includes the popular 1990s child sexual abuse allegations and his passing from cardiac arrest at the age of 50, which was caused by a drug overdose.

Having been cast in the leading role of the film, Jaafar expressed his excitement by taking it to social media. He wrote in a post, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”