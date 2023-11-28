CSS officer Bilal Pasha 'commits suicide'

Bannu Cantonment Board chief executive officer Bilal Pasha. — X/@Numanbacha20

BANNU: Bilal Pasha, a civil servant, has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself to death, the police said on Tuesday.

Pasha, who was the Bannu Cantonment Board chief executive officer, was said to have been suffering from mental stress for several days which led to his suicide, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantt Azmat Khan said.

According to the police, Pasha's body was found drenched in blood at his residence where he allegedly pulled the trigger. The young bureaucrat's body was then shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

According to a media report, the police have launched an inquiry into the incident to find whether Pasha committed suicide or was murdered. They also said that he had a bullet wound in his head.

Following the funeral prayers, which were held at the premises of the cantonment board, the body was sent to Pasha's hometown Khanewal for burial.

The news of Pasha's death, who was a distinguished CSS officer, spread across social media which left everyone in shock. Several reports had also claimed that the CEO had died of a cardiac arrest.

People across social media demanded an investigation into the matter, saying that the police should find out whether it was a suicide or someone murdered him.

Pasha belonged to Punjab and began his primary education in a mosque-established school. He then studied at Emerson College Multan and graduated in Agriculture from the University of Faisalabad.



He also secured 47th rank in the CSS examination.