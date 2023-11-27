Alba Baptista shows off wedding ring first time after marrying Chris Evans

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans tied the knot in September 2023 with two ceremonies

Alba Baptista found the perfect opportunity to show off her shining wedding ring as she stepped out for a glamorous night in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday.



The Warrior Nun star, who married beau Chris Evans in September, shared a carousel post on Instagram as she was getting glammed up for the GQ Portugal Man of the Year event.

Showing off her red carpet look, the Portuguese actress was dressed in a black Miu Miu minidress with patent leather slingback heels.

She accessorised with white gold diamond earrings and a diamond watch from Cartier. However, the diamond ring on her left ring finger with a delicate wedding band appeared to stand out.

The Captain America actor, 42 and the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actress, 26, tied the knot back in September as many of Evans’ Marvel co-stars and pals were spotted in his hometown, Cape Cod.

While the couple never announced the official date of the wedding, Evans revealed in the following month that they had two wedding ceremonies.



“I got married,” Evans told the audience at New York Comic Con while wearing a gold wedding band. “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”