Kylie Jenner flaunts abs after worrying fans with 'viral' weight loss video

Kylie Jenner worries fans with weightloss

Kylie Jenner seems to be embracing her new “petite” look by showing off her toned abs, right after fans showed concern over the new “skinny” figure.



After spending Thanksgiving with her family in Los Angeles, the Hulu star was seen getting off a private plane.

In the photos, Kylie, 26, and the other Kardashian-Jenners could be seen stepping out of a 30-minute Palm Springs private jet.

Along with a few younger Kardashians, the group included Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner, all of whom were dressed comfortably.

Kylie donned low-rise sweatpants, a jumper knotted around her hips, and an extremely cropped black top for the little excursion.

Her perfectly toned belly was flaunted by the ensemble.

Recently, after Kylie posted a TikTok video of her daily routine, fans became concerned about the shift in Kylie's previously curvaceous body, which appeared significantly skinnier in recent months.

"So skinnyyy d**n lol," one fan exclaimed in shock said, while another wrote, "She looks tiny!!!"

A third chimed in, "I had no idea she was that petite. She looks like her old self in the first clip."

Some, on the other hand, disagreed that working out was the key to Kylie's trim figure and asserted that surgery had a significant part in her weight loss.



