Nawaz Sharif continues tirade against ‘conspirators’

Pakistan´s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to his supporters gathered at a park during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Saturday recalled the bitter days that he and his party have endured, calling out the judges who were involved in issuing verdicts against them, Geo News reported.



"What was the need to conspire against us? What was the need for the judges to give a decision against us?" said Nawaz during a workers' convention in Sialkot.

The representative of millions of people was overthrown by the "Gang of Fiv" (retired Gen Bajwa, retired Lt Gen Faiz, Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar, and Asif Saeed Khosa)", said the three-time prime minister.

The politico said he has seen a very difficult time. "I have spent more time in prisons, exiles and trials than I did in power." Nawaz added he "never gave up".

The PML-N stalwart lamented that a series of punishments against him and his party has continued since 2017, but has only ended a few days ago. "Our government was abolished without any reason," he said.

The veteran politician emphasised learning a lesson from the past, or else Pakistan's story would not be among those of other nations.

The PML-N supremo complained about the country's decline since 2017 — the year when he was removed from power — and said the rupee was stronger back when his party was in power. "There was no such thing as inflation in 2017."

Nawaz further said that he was replaced by someone (PTI Chairman Imran Khan) who only knows how to verbally abuse others, questioning why was there electoral manipulation in 2018 and why the Results Transmission System (RTS) was made inoperational.

"This person (Imran) destroyed our culture and society and we cannot hand over our country to such people," said the PML-N supremo, adding that even though injustice was done to them, they never acted against the interest of the country.

"Whatever happened to the country in the last 70 years should never happen to another nation," he added.

Nawaz further said that those who brought Imran as a leader of this country are equally responsible as much as him. "If our government hadn't been toppled, Pakistan would have been a strong country," he added.