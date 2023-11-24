Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestants suffer injuries, seek legal action

Contestants on Netflix's popular reality series Squid Game: The Challenge are threatening legal action against the streaming giant and producers of the show, alleging that they sustained serious injuries during filming.



In a statement released on Tuesday, a British personal injuries law firm, Express Solicitors, said that it is representing two unnamed contestants who are seeking compensation for their injuries.

The firm alleges that the contestants suffered "hypothermia and nerve damage as a result of poor health and safety standards on set."

The allegations stem from the filming of the show's opening game, "Red Light, Green Light," in which contestants must stand motionless for extended periods while a giant robot doll scans the crowd.

According to Express Solicitors, contestants were forced to remain in the cold for hours at a time, without adequate clothing or protection from the elements.

"We have sent letters of claim on behalf of contestants injured in this show," said Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors. "From what we've been told, they pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of entertainment. This is unacceptable, and we will not allow our clients to suffer in silence."

Netflix has not yet responded to the allegations, but a spokesperson for the company told Deadline in February that the show "takes the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."

The allegations against the show are not the first to surface about the show's safety record. In February, several contestants reported suffering from injuries, including sprains, strains, and muscle cramps. The show's production was temporarily suspended while an independent safety inspection was conducted.



The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) ultimately found no wrongdoing on the part of the show's producers, but it did issue a warning to the production company, reminding them of their responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers.