Olivia Rodrigo spills about her fake social media account

Olivia Rodrigo recently admitted to using a fictitious identity to stalk people on social media.



The Gen Z popstar, who graced the winter edition pages of The Face magazine, acknowledged that she has a finsta—a secret Instagram account.

"I just use it to stalk my crushes."

Olivia further added: "I'm so good at finding stuff out about people on social media; it's one of my favourite pastimes."

The admission follows her purported trip to the UK in early November to see Lous Partridge.

A source privy to UK Sun revealed: “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis Partridge who she came to see.”

They added that the couple had been texting frequently since they first met through mutual acquaintances earlier this year.

The Vampire hitmaker revealed three limited edition outfits for the journal and discussed how talking about her professional experiences in therapy helped her.

"I take it all with a grain of salt, but I really love going to psychics.”