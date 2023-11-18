Christmas preparation: Rylan Clark transforms Essex mansion into festive wonderland

This Morning presenter shared a sneak peek into his highly festive home

Rylan Clark embraced the Christmas spirit by giving his Essex mansion a festive makeover.

Despite it being five weeks until the big day, the 35-year-old presenter shared a sneak peek into his highly festive home on Instagram.

Rylan, who resides in a luxurious five-bedroom residence, showcased an opulent door display created by the award-winning luxury florist company, Early Hours Ltd.

He provided a glimpse of the festive decor in several photos for his 2 million followers and captioned the picture: 'It’s never to early for a glitterball from EARLY! Thanks for this gorgeous Xmas design. You always make Christmas! Xxxx'

While some fans were unsure whether it was too soon, famous friends of Rylan flocked to his comments to gush over the decorations.

'Love it! I def will come and stay … and not leave' (sic) wrote Lizzie Cundy.

Former Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse wrote: 'The actual drama gyal!!!!! Love it' (sic).

Fellow Essex resident Ferne McCann said 'Wowwwww' whilst TOWIEs Jess Wright said: 'Obsessed'.

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy wrote: 'BEAUT'.

It comes as ITV fans have called for Cat Deeley and Rylan to be the permanent hosts of This Morning after Holly Willoughby quit the show.