Pakistan secures highest votes to be re-elected to Unesco Executive Board

Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on November 15, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

In a major achievement on the international front, Pakistan was re-elected Wednesday to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for a four-year term from 2023 to 2027.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco based in Paris, said Pakistan received the highest number of votes in the group.



“We are thankful to member states for their support and trust. Pakistan will continue to work together with all member states in advancing our shared objectives,” a statement issued from Paris said.

Pakistan values the ever-relevant and crucial role of Unesco as a universal forum to promote the intellectual and moral solidarity of mankind and the advancement of global peace and development through education, science, culture and communication.

During its new tenure on the Executive Board, Pakistan will continue to work with all member states to strengthen Unesco’s mandate, advance our shared goals and contribute to the policymaking, development of norms, advancement of global priorities, and effective oversight of programmes and activities of the Organization.

As an ardent advocate of multilateralism, Pakistan will endeavour to strengthen our collective efforts at Unesco, including building bridges across regions and forging consensus on key issues for tangible outcomes and impact on the ground. As a partner, Pakistan will continue to extend proactive support for the SIDS Operational Strategy and Global Priorities — Africa and Gender Equality.